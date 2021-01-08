Former Titans LB Wesley Woodyard chimes in on upcoming playoff game vs. Ravens

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- In this Sports Digital Extra report, News 2’s Kayla Anderson talks one-on-one with former Tennessee Titans linebacker Wesley Woodyard about the team’s upcoming playoff battle with the Baltimore Ravens.

Woodyard, who wore the two-tone blue from 2014-2019, shares his thoughts on why the Ravens are starting to click at the right time. He also explains why the Titans red zone defense needs to come up big, and he shares which Titans player could be a difference maker.

Click on the video above to watch the full interview.