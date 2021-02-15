Tennessee-South Carolina game moves to Wednesday for COVID-19 issues within Vols’ program

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee men’s basketball game against South Carolina has been moved to Wednesday after “the combination of a positive COVID-19 test, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining” within the Vols’ program.
This according to a release from the Southeastern Conference regarding schedule changes for this week’s basketball games.
Tuesday, Feb. 16
#20 Missouri at Georgia on SEC Network at 7:00 pm ET (moves from 6:30 start time)
Florida at #24 Arkansas on ESPN2 at 7:00 pm ET (no changes)
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Kentucky at Vanderbilt on SEC Network at 7:00 pm ET (no changes)
South Carolina at #19 Tennessee SEC Network 9:00 pm ET (moves from Tuesday)
Thursday, Feb. 18
#9 Alabama at Texas A&M on SEC Network at 3:00 pm ET (moves from Wednesday)
Mississippi State at Auburn ESPNU 5:00 pm ET (moves from Tuesday)
LSU at Ole Miss SEC Network 5:00 pm ET (moves from Wednesday)