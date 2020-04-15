Tennessee high school sports canceled for remainder of school year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After Governor Bill Lee recommended all public schools in Tennessee close for the remainder of the school year, all high school sports were also canceled for this current school year.

The TSSAA said all spring sports for this year are canceled, as well as the postponded basketball tournaments.

“This is an unprecedented time across our state and country, and we do not make this decision lightly,” a TSSAA statement said. “We thank all of the participants, their coaches, administrators, parents and everyone else who has dedicated a tremendous amount of time, passion and effort to high school athletics, especially these affected events.”

The TSSAA said schools will be given information about summer athletic activities and other future sports.