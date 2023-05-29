MEMPHIS – What a Memorial Day weekend for prep hoops in Memphis as many of the nation’s top prospects were in town for the Nike EYBL under-17 event held at the brand new Memphis Sports and Events center.

Carmelo Anthony’s son was here.

So was LeBron James’ son. Bryce not Bronny.

Then there was Team Thad.

Run by former Mitchell high star and NBA veteran Thaddeus Young, Team Thad made the most of its trip to Memphis.

Five games. Four wins. It’s only loss coming Monday… by a bucket.

Team Thad is one of the favorites in this summer’s Peach Jam. That’s the title all these teams are hoping to win, including the one with a Memphian in its name.

“From day one, we have been bold about our goals to win Peach Jam. It’s the standard here. We think like the Spurs, the Lakers, the Patriots. That’s the goal. But we know it’s still a long process and we don’t want to get ahead of ourselves,” said Team Thad director Norton Hurd. “I don’t think there’s a clear cut favorite. On paper, there’s other teams better than us. But I think we’re playing some of the best basketball right now. I think it’s like five, six teams that got a chance.”

“What Memphis is able to do as far as drawing the city. But just to be able to have Nike, the EYBL set to come,” said Team Thad creator Thaddeus Young. “Me being a Nike pro player and having my own AAU program, that’s kind of been like the whole scene. It’s huge. “

The one thing about Team Thad, though… there are no Memphians on the roster.

But there were some Memphians showing out this weekend.

Former MUS star Curtis Givens III for Mokan Elite.

Briarcrest product Jae Nash for Team CP3.

And then there’s former East high Mustang Billy Richmond III. Richmond playing for the New Jersey Scholars.

What do those three have in common?

They are all playing their high school hoops, away from the Bluff City.

Givens and Richmond have both been offered by the Tigers.

For Richmond, it seems like it’ll come down to Penny and the Tigers or Coach Cal and Kentucky. Of course, his dad played for Calipari here in Memphis. Hardaway and his staff have made Richmond a priority.

“They’ve been recruiting me heavy. Like they probably call me everyday just to check up on me, like the little things,” Richmond said. “We just chat up. I even chat up with the assistant coaches a lot and, everytime I come to town, I go speak to Penny and all the assistant coaches.”

The next step in Richmond’s recruiting process… an official visit to his hometown school.

“I’m actually trying to set up officials like next month. We’re working on that, trying to figure out some dates and stuff.”