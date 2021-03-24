Tahj Washington becomes latest Tiger to put his name in the transfer portal

MEMPHIS, TN – SEPTEMBER 05: Tahj Washington #18 of the Memphis Tigers jumps but fails to make a pass reception during the second quarter against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on September 5, 2020 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS — More transfer trouble for Ryan Silverfield and the Memphis Tigers on Wednesday as one of the team’s top wide receivers, Tahj Washington, puts his name in the transfer portal.

The redshirt sophomore was the Tigers second leading receiver last year, starting ten games and finishing the year with 43 catches for 743 yards and six touchdowns. All second on the team to Calvin Austin.

This decision seemingly coming together pretty quickly for the Texas native as Washington was at practice on Tuesday as the Tigers continued their spring workouts.

Now Washington is in the transfer portal.

The 12th Tiger to transfer since the end of last season.