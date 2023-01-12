MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group of armed men posing as police officers carjacked a victim and stole their vehicle at an East Memphis hotel Wednesday, Memphis Police said.

Police are looking for six men who they say carjacked a person at the Hilton Hotel on Ridge Lake Boulevard around 2:30 in the afternoon. Police say the six men were in two vehicles.

Once Memphis police arrived, they found the victim with minor injuries. The men had fled the scene.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.