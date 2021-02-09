Super Bowl on CBS draws audience of 96.4 million viewers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with head coach Bruce Arians following the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. Tampa Bay won 31-9. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

NEW YORK — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ rout of the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl drew a total audience of 96.4 million viewers.

CBS said Tuesday that the audience included record digital numbers for a game that had lost its competitive edge by halftime — Tampa Bay won 31-9 — and was marked by limited watch parties because of the pandemic.

The most watched Super Bowl was in 2015. The New England-Seattle game drew 114.4 million viewers.

CBS said Sunday’s championship was the most live-streamed NFL game, averaging 5.7 million viewers per minute. Kansas City led all metered markets. The Boston market, buoyed by Tampa Bay and ex-Patriot quarterback Tom Brady, was second and Tampa was third.