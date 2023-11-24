MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Devin Booker scored a season-high 40 points, Eric Gordon added 20 and the Phoenix Suns defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 110-89 in an In-Season Tournament game. Jordan Goodwin and Grayson Allen finished with 14 points each for the Suns, who played without leading scorer Kevin Durant, a late scratch due to right foot soreness. Santi Aldama led Memphis with 21 points, while Derrick Rose added 17. David Roddy contributed 14 points as the Grizzlies lost their third in a row and remained winless at home this season.

