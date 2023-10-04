MEMPHIS – Instead of thousands at FedExForum, the University of Memphis deciding on about 1500 at the Fieldhouse.

Memphis Madness giving way to Student Madness Wednesday night. The preseason primer for both the men’s and women’s basketball teams that had the look of madness past.

Three point shootouts and dunk contests.

It was just a little different.

“The students were great. Support was great. I think our teams enjoyed it. If this is what we have to look forward to during the season, I don’t think we can ask for anything more,” said Tigers women’s coach Alex Simmons. “We are really trying to push, Party in the Fieldhouse for our students and for our fans. We want to make this thing rowdy and make this thing fun.”

“It was different. I think everybody is kind of in shock because there was new students, but I liked it. We’re the first team that has done this,” Penny Hardaway said. “So the guys that haven’t been on campus before, a lot of these guys haven’t seen the fans. So now the fans get a chance to see them in this setting. It’s pretty cool.”

And the players from both teams, agree.

“I’ve done that my last two schools,” said Tigers newcomer Jahvon Quinerly. “So I was familiar with how it goes, but it’s definitely a good experience for the team and for the students to see the team for the first time.”

” Experience this, experience us. Experience the artist. A lot of people don’t get to see stuff like this, for free,” said Tigers guard Madison Griggs. “So it was amazing to see the students come out to have fun and just enjoy everything. Just enjoy us, enjoy Big Boogie tonight.”

The next time we see the Memphis men, they’ll be playing against Lane College at FedExForum, October 29th, while the women will tip off their season on the road at Middle Tennessee, November sixth.