Struggles in Gainesville continue for Razorbacks

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Keyontae Johnson scored a career-high 24 points, Andrew Nembhard added 17 and Florida beat Arkansas 73-59 for their 11th victory in the last 12 meetings.

The Gators also extended their winning streak against the Razorbacks in Gainesville to 14. Arkansas hasn’t won in the O’Connell Center since 1995.

The Hogs played their fifth consecutive game without preseason All-SEC selection Isaiah Joe, who had arthroscopic debridement surgery on his right knee two weeks ago. Mason Jones led Arkansas with 21 points.

The Razorbacks trailed by as many as 19 before faltering several chances to tie the game in the second half.