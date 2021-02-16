Struggles against Pelicans continue for Grizzlies as Zion goes big at the Forum

MEMPHIS — Zion Williamson scored 31 points while dominating inside, and the New Orleans Pelicans ended a three-game skid with a 144-113 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.
Williamson was 13 of 16 from the field and added seven rebounds and six assists as the Pelicans finished with a season high in points. Josh Hart scored a season-high 27 points and Brandon Ingram had 22 for New Orleans.
Ja Morant scored 28 points on 12-of-16 shooting for Memphis. Kyle Anderson finished with 19 points and Dillon Brooks scored 18, going 4 of 6 from 3-point range.
The Pelicans won their fifth straight over the Grizzlies.