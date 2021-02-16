Struggles against Pelicans continue for Grizzlies as Zion goes big at the Forum

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) dunks next to Memphis Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas (17) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

MEMPHIS — Zion Williamson scored 31 points while dominating inside, and the New Orleans Pelicans ended a three-game skid with a 144-113 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Williamson was 13 of 16 from the field and added seven rebounds and six assists as the Pelicans finished with a season high in points. Josh Hart scored a season-high 27 points and Brandon Ingram had 22 for New Orleans.

Ja Morant scored 28 points on 12-of-16 shooting for Memphis. Kyle Anderson finished with 19 points and Dillon Brooks scored 18, going 4 of 6 from 3-point range.

The Pelicans won their fifth straight over the Grizzlies.