Stewart leads Bulldogs to easy win over South Carolina

Mississippi State coach Ben Howland watches the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (Brianna Paciorka/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, Pool)

STARKVILLE, Miss. — D.J. Stewart Jr. scored 15 points, Abdul Ado had 11 and Mississippi State jumped out early and cruised to a 69-48 victory over South Carolina.

Tolu Smith added nine points and 13 rebounds for Mississippi State (13-11, 7-8 Southeastern Conference). Iverson Molinar also chipped in nine points.

Keyshawn Bryant scored 14 points for South Carolina (5-12, 3-10), which has lost six straight. AJ Lawson had 10 points.

Mississippi State opened on a 21-7 run and led 38-23 at the break. South Carolina cut the deficit to 12 points early in the second half but didn’t get closer.