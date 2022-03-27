MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Steven Adams grabbed his third offensive rebound in the second half to set a new single-season franchise record.

He passed Zach Randolph who had 330 offensive boards in 2009-10.

“Yeah, it’s good, but I would prefer not to get as many because that means we’re missing too many bloody shots mate. But yeah, it’s pretty good stuff mate,” Adams said.

Adams finished with 6 offensive rebounds against the Bucks putting him now at 336.

“Obviously Z-Bo set the standard and for Steven to come in here his first year and past him, don’t stop now,” said Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins. “He just plays to his strengths and that’s what I love about him. He impacts winning, he just knows what he’s capable of doing every single night and this is big part of why he finds success on the floor.”

The Grizzlies are back in action Monday at home against the Warriors.