MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies announced on Saturday that the team has signed Steven Adams to a multi-year contract extension.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the 6′ 11″ Adams has averaged 6.9 points per game as well as setting a career high of 10.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists over 76 games last season.

In a press release, the Grizzlies said, “The 29-year-old led the NBA last season with 349 total offensive rebounds and 4.6 offensive rebounds per game, breaking the single-season franchise records previously set by Zach Randolph during the 2009-10 season. He helped Memphis top the league with 18.6 second chance points per game, the highest mark by any NBA team since the league began tracking the stat in the 1996-97 season.”

Memphis had the second-best record in the NBA during the regular season at 56-2. The team tied the franchise record as well as earning the Southwest Division Championship – the first division title in franchise history.

ESPN reports that Adams’ contract is a 2-year and $25.2 million deal that means he may be playing through the 2024-2025 season.

Affectionately dubbed “Aqua Mane” by some fans, Steven Adams has been a welcome addition to the team and city. With the recent contract extension, his tenure in Grind City continues.