MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Steven Adams is back after missing three games while in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.



Adams didn’t play much in the Timberwolves series, but his teammates said the energy he brings is contagious.

“I’m glad Steve is back,” said Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. “He looks great. He dunked it. He’ll just fall right in. He knows what to do. He knows the system. He has a lot of playoff experience himself without without all this. So he’ll be ready.”

Adams’ rebounding, specifically offensively has missed in the Warriors series. Adams holds the Grizzlies franchise record for offensive rebounds and he’s expected to jump right back in to lineup for Game 3 on the road.

“I think his experience, you know, is probably one of the biggest things,” Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said. “I mean, he’s one of the few guys has played pretty deep in the playoffs on our roster. Obviously, he’s got a high IQ. He adds a lot of positives for us. So, you know, once he kind of goes through tomorrow and we’ve get a better sense of where he’s at, you know, I’ve got a lot of confidence to throw him back out there.”

“Steve is going to set screens,” said Grizzlies guard De’Anthony Melton. “He’s going to be a bruiser down there.”

The Grizzlies take on the Warriors for Game 3 Saturday at Chase Center. Tip-off is set for 7:30 CST.