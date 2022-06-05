MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — One of the most successful head coaches in college football history was here in

Memphis receiving a prestigious honor, the Distinguished Citizen Award presented by AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

“Coach Spurrier joins a decades-long list of renowned Americans who have distinguished themselves and reached the pinnacle of their chosen field,” said Steve Ehrhart, Executive Director of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. “We are proud to include Coach Spurrier among the luminaries who have been honored by the

AutoZone Liberty Bowl over our 64-year history.”

The former Tennessee All-State athlete and Heisman Trophy winner has an immaculate memory and recalled his South Carolina Gamecocks’ win in the 2006 Liberty Bowl.

“We beat Houston,” said Spurrier. “They scored a bunch of points, we held on 44-36 and they had the ball last and I was thinking we won’t have stop but somehow or another they messed up or something happened and we stopped them on fourth. We went down on Beale Street after the game, celebrated a little bit.”