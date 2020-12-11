Stephen Jackson, Tracy McGrady in Memphis for Iverson Classic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The Allen Iverson Roundball Classic is in Memphis for the Battle in the Bluff high school showcase.

The event is hosted by former NBA star Stephen Jackson and will include special appearances from Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady, Matt Barnes, and Ja Morant.

The three-day event is being held at Bartlett High School, featuring the Panthers, Arlington, Briarcrest Christian, MUS, ECS, and PURE Youth Academy. University of Memphis men’s basketball commit Jordan Nesbit and St. Louis Christian will also be playing in the showcase.

Full schedule of games below: