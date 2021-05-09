Stephen Jackson announces all-girl basketball classic coming to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The nation’s top talent traveled to Memphis for the Allen Iverson Classic, but everyone was coming to see Raven Johnson.

The No. 1 women’s basketball player in the country, who is signed to play for South Carolina. She made history as the first female to compete in an all-boys basketball classic. Seeing her on the court gave us a small glimpse of a future event we’ll see in the Bluff City.

Stephen Jackson is the man that made the classic possible. But, the 14-year NBA veteran isn’t done just yet. He’s bringing an all-girls basketball classic to Memphis next January.

“This game is here and we come back with the all-women’s game,” said Jackson. “One thing we’re doing with that — Kobe was really passionate about women’s basketball. Our passion may not be as big as Kobe’s, but it’s our job to continue the conversation going. To push it and to do our part. That’s a big part of it. To say that I’m going to be the first NBA athlete to be the face of the first all-female basketball classic, it’s a blessing. I think that’s something I’m honored to be a part of.”

The event is scheduled for the MLK Day weekend.