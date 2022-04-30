LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Memphis Tigers wide receiver Calvin Austin III was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 138th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

According to NFL.com, Austin is a former walk-on with the second gear to pull away from pursuit when he gets a crease. He is a threat to go the distance after the catch and as a ball carrier and a punt returner.

He had 222 yards after the catch on shallow and crossing routes in 2021 (most in the FBS), according to ESPN Stats & Info. Austin is a small target with shorter arms, which hinders his ability to win 50-50 balls downfield.

For the second-straight season, Austin III earned first-team All-AAC honors 2021 after leading the conference in receiving yards (1,149) and receiving yards per game (95.8). He ranked second in receptions (74) and catches per game (6.2) and fifth in receiving touchdowns (8). Austin III is the first wide receiver in program history to earn first-team all-conference honors in back-to-back seasons.

In his tremendous career for Tigers, Austin III played in 49 games, totaling 2,541 receiving yards on 156 receptions with 22 touchdowns. He also rushed for 169 yards on just eight carries with three scores to go with a pair of punt return touchdowns. Austin III leaves Memphis ranked in tie for second on the program’s career receiving touchdown list, fourth all-time in receiving yards and fifth in receptions.

Austin III joined Dylan Parham, who was taken in the third round by the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday. At least one Tiger has been selected in nine-straight NFL Drafts, with 15 players being taken over that span.