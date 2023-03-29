MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Bartlett High School wrestling champ Maggie Graham was recognized by the City of Barlett Tuesday night for her fourth consecutive state title.

During a Board of Alderman meeting, Mayor David Parsons proclaimed March 28, 2023, as “Maggie Graham Day.”

Her Panthers wrestling coaches joined Graham as Mayor Parsons read the proclamation.

Courtesy: Bartlett Police Department

Graham is one of the most decorated female wrestlers in Tennessee history.

On February 25, she became only the fourth girl in Tennessee and the first in Shelby County to win four consecutive state championships.

Graham was also named TSSAA female wrestler of the year for the second year in a row.

The mayor also noted that during her four years at Bartlett High School, Graham helped grow the girl’s wrestling program from a single athlete to 14 this year.

Graham announced on Instagram that she has committed to continuing her academic and wrestling career at Life University in Georgia.