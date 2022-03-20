MEMPHIS – What better way to celebrate the first day of spring than with the start of spring practice for the Tigers football team.

Ryan Silverfield with 18 new players on the roster and even more on his coaching staff.

While most of the talk this spring will again center on the quarterbacks, with freshman All American Seth Henigan trying to hold off a healthy Grant Gunnell, these 15 workouts will also give us a look at Silverfield’s two new coordinators.

Tim Cramsey on offense. He replaces Kevin Johns.

Matt Barnes on defense, who steps in for Mike MacIntyre.

“What we’ll do in the spring, we’re going to play a lot. We’re going to play some different things and just see what sticks,” Barnes said. “We’re not in love with scheme right now. We don’t have to be perfect on our scheme until we go play the first game. We want to figure out what our guys play best. What suits their skill set.”

“One day isn’t a true evaluation. It’s going to go through 15 spring practices, summer, 29 fall practices and then be ready to roll,” Cramsey said. “It was good to be out there coaching football, I’ll tell you that.”