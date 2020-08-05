St. Jude IRONMAN 70.3 Memphis triathlon at Shelby Farms canceled for 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Organizers of the St. Jude IRONMAN 70.3 Memphis triathlon have canceled the event for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The inaugural event – which was scheduled for October 3 at Shelby Farms Park – has already been rescheduled for October 2, 2021.

“In what has been a continually evolving and challenging time globally, we thank our athletes for their commitment and look forward to providing them with an exceptional race experience in the future,” organizers said in a release Wednesday.

The announcement that Memphis would host the latest Ironman event was announced in November 2019 with organizers calling Shelby Farms an “ideal place to host a race.”

The swimming event was supposed to take place in Hyde Lake, and the running and bike events taking place through the park.