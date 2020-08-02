Spurs edge Grizzlies 108-106, move into 9th place in West

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA – AUGUST 02: DeMar DeRozan #10 controls the ball against Dillon Brooks #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half at Visa Athletic Center at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 2, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ashley Landis-Pool/Getty Images)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — DeMar DeRozan made two free throws with a second to play, giving the San Antonio Spurs a 108-106 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday that moved them into ninth place in the Western Conference.

The Spurs built an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter but needed a bunch of big plays down the stretch from DeRozan after the Grizzlies rallied.

The final one came when he brought the ball down court after Jaren Jackson Jr. had tied the game for Memphis with a corner 3-pointer with 10.6 seconds to play. DeRozan pump-faked Dillon Brooks into the air and drew the foul, then knocked down the foul shots.

Jackson missed a long 3 on the final possession.

The Spurs are trying to qualify for the postseason for what would be an NBA-record 23rd consecutive season. They arrived at Walt Disney World in 12th place in the West, but after victories over Sacramento and Memphis are just two games behind the eighth-place Grizzlies.

Dejounte Murray had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Spurs. Derrick White added 16 points and DeRozan had 14.

Morant finished with 25 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. Jackson scored 21 points.

Murray scored 10 points in the fourth quarter, with a strong start to the period that had the Spurs up 11 near the midpoint. Memphis cut that to one before DeRozan scored with 59 seconds remaining. After a turnover by Morant, DeRozan knocked down a jumper for a 106-101 cushion with 22 seconds to go.

But the veteran later missed two free throws that helped Memphis tie it.

UP NEXT: The Grizzlies play the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday.