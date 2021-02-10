Springer’s career high leads Vols to win over Georgia

Tennessee guard Jaden Springer, left, shoots against Georgia’s Jaxon Etter, right, during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn., in Knoxville, Tenn. (Randy Sartin/Pool Photo via AP)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Jaden Springer scored a career-high 30 points to lead No. 16 Tennessee to a 89-81 victory over Georgia. Santiago Vescovi added 19 points, Josiah-Jordan James had 18 points and Keon Johnson scored 11 for the Volunteers (14-4, 7-4 Southeastern Conference).

Tennessee was playing without 6-foot-6 senior leaper Yves Pons, who is nursing a right knee injury. Pons, a leader in rebounds and blocked shots, had scored 69 points in the last five games.

Without that size, the Vols went with several four-guard combinations to go with inside player John Fulkerson.

K.D. Johnson scored 20 of his 22 points in the second half to lead the Bulldogs (12-7, 5-7). Toumani Camara scored 14 and Sahvir Wheeler had 11.