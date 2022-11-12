JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Sports Zone 12 team will be live on Saturday, November 12 with special coverage of the college football games featuring Mississippi’s teams. The show starts at 12:00 p.m. on Mississippi’s CW.

No. 11 Ole Miss will face No. 10 Alabama in Oxford at 6:30 p.m. CT. The game will air on CBS. You will be able to watch the game on WJTV 12 News.

Mississippi State will face No. 1 Georgia in Starkville at 6:00 p.m. CT. The game will air on ESPN.

Southern Miss will face Coastal Carolina in South Carolina at 6:30 p.m. CT. The game will air on ESPNU.

Jackson State will face Alabama A&M in Mobile, Alabama, at 4:00 p.m. CT. The game will be on ESPN+.

Alcorn State will face Bethune-Cookman in Lorman at 2:00 p.m. CT. The game will be on HBCU Go.