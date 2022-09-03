JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – College football returns to Mississippi on Saturday, September 3, and the Sports Zone team has special coverage ahead of the games!

The Sports Zone Saturday show will air from noon to 1:30 p.m. on WREG.com and on News Channel 3. You can watch it live in the player above.

No. 21 Mississippi will face Troy at home on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. CT. The game will be on the SEC Network.

Mississippi State will face Memphis at home on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT. The game will be on ESPNU.

Southern Miss will face Liberty at home on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. CT. The game will be on ESPN+.

Jackson State will be on the road this weekend. The Tigers will face Florida A&M on Sunday, Sept. 4 at 2:00 p.m. CT. The game will be on ESPN2.

Alcorn State will face Stephen F. Austin at home on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. CT. Fans can listen to the game on WPRL 91.7 FM.

