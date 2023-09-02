JACKSON, Miss. — College football returns to Mississippi on Saturday, and the Sports Zone team has special coverage ahead of the games.

University of Mississippi will face Mercer at home in Oxford. Kickoff is 1 p.m. CST. The game can be watched on SEC Network+ or ESPN+.

Mississippi State will face Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday in Starkville. Kickoff is at 3:00 p.m. CT. The game can be watched on the SEC Network.

Southern Miss will face Alcorn State in Hattiesburg on Saturday. Kickoff is at 6:00 p.m. CT. The game can be watched on ESPN+.

Jackson State will travel to Florida to face Florida A&M on Sunday, September 3. Kickoff is at 2:00 p.m. CT. The game can be watched on ESPN.