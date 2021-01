(WKRN) — Six NFL teams have fired their head coach since the 2020 regular season ended and reports are all of them have asked for or plan to ask for permission to speak to Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Lions, Falcons, Jaguars, Jets, Chargers and Texans are all interested in Smith. All six teams are in the market for new head coaches with the latter four firing their coach Sunday night or Monday.