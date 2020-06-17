Southern Heritage Classic canceled due to coronavirus concerns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Organizers of the 31st Southern Heritage Classic announced the event has been canceled.

“I know this is a great disappointment to many who consider the SHC one of the major highlights of the year. The health and safety of our attendees along with that of our staff, sponsors, and others is a top priority. I encourage everyone to keep practicing recommended safety and social distancing measures so that we can return to our usual activities as soon as possible,” said Fred Jones, Founder of the Southern Heritage Classic.

The event was originally scheduled for September 10 through 12, and would have drawn over 75,000 fans from Jackson State University and Tennessee State University to the Bluff City for the game alone. Other events such as the tailgate at Tiger Lane and the annual parade through Orange Mound are also major attractions for locals and fans alike.

Organizers said refunds will be given for those who purchased tickets to the football game.