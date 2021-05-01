Southaven standout Brandin Echols drafted to the Jets 200th overall

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The New York Jets selected former Southaven standout Brandin Echols with the No. 200 pick in the 6th round.

Brandin Echols becomes the third former Ranger drafted in as many years, as the Southaven native and Kentucky CB has been taken by the @nyjets in the sixth round of the #NFLDraft #RangGang🏈 pic.twitter.com/V0vnBQD1Mp — Northwest Football (@NWCC_Football) May 1, 2021

According to NFL.com, Echols was an all-purpose threat (406 receiving yards, 906 rushing yards, four return TDs) at Southaven High School in Mississippi, as well as a basketball player and state long-jump champion as a senior.

He matriculated to Northwest Mississippi Community College in 2017, where he moved from receiver to cornerback in his freshman year. That move paid big dividends in 2018, as he was named a junior college All-American, ranking second in the country with six interceptions and fourth with 12 pass breakups.

An SEC scholarship offer came next, and he led the Wildcats with nine pass breakups in 13 games (11 starts, also posting 54 tackles, 2.5 for loss, and two forced fumbles) in his first year on campus. Echols started all 11 games played in 2020, intercepting one pass (breaking up two) and recording 54 stops (two for loss).