MEMPHIS, Tenn. – University of Memphis left-hander and American Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Year Dalton Fowler was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ninth round of the 2023 MLB Draft with the 273rd overall pick.



Fowler had a dominant senior season in which he punched out 112 batters – good for a tie for third-most in program history. The 6-foot-6 lefty compiled a 5-6 record over a team-leading 85 innings pitched and posted a 4.24 ERA. Fowler tallied four starts with double-digit strikeouts, including a career-high 13 whiffs in a two-hit, seven-inning win over Cincinnati on April 7.



Fowler becomes the first Tiger drafted since Hunter Goodman was picked by the Colorado Rockies in round four of the 2021 MLB Draft. In addition, Fowler’s selection makes him the highest draft pick for a Memphis pitcher since Jonathan Bowlan was taken in round two of the 2018 MLB Draft by the Kansas City Royals.

