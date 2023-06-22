BROOKLYN — After making a pre-draft trade to acquire Marcus Smart from the Celtics, the Memphis Grizzlies had to wait nearly four hours to make their first selection in this year’s NBA Draft.

With the first of two second round picks, the Grizzlies drafted 6’9″ South Carolina forward GG Jackson. Jackson averaged over 15 points and 6 rebounds in his lone season with the Gamecocks, though he did struggle shooting the basketball. Jackson shot 38% from the floor and just 32% from 3-point range.

He was the number one ranked high school player in the Class of 2023 before reclassifying into the 2022 class and signing with South Carolina.

Then at pick #56, the Grizzlies selected Tarik Biberovic. He’s a 6’7″ shooting guard from Bosnia and Herzegovina, who played last season in Turkey. Biberovic will reportedly stay overseas as a draft and stash player for Memphis.