MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tigers assistant coach Cody Toppert is reportedly finalizing a deal to go to LSU, according to the Stadium.

Memphis assistant Cody Toppert is finalizing a deal to go to LSU, source told @Stadium. Nice first step for Matt McMahon on his staff. Toppert is an ex-NBA guy who also has recruiting ties – especially in the south. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 26, 2022

Toppert has been with on the Tigers coaching staff since June 2019. Prior to his arrival at the U of M, he served as an assistant and Director of Player Development for the Phoenix Suns.



Before joining the NBA’s Suns, Toppert spent three seasons coaching in the NBA’s G League. He served as an assistant with Houston Rockets’ G-League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, for two seasons (2015-16 and 2016-17) and as a head coach with the Phoenix Suns’ affiliate, the Northern Arizona Suns, in 2017-18. During his season with the Northern Arizona Suns, Toppert led the team to a record number of wins (23). In 2016-17 with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, he directed the Vipers to the G League finals.