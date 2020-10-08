Source: Investigation finds ‘several specific incidents’ of Titans possibly breaking COVID protocols

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The NFL’s investigation into how Tennessee turned into the league’s first COVID-19 outbreak found “several specific incidents” of the Titans possibly breaking protocols dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

That’s according to a person with knowledge of the probe.

This news comes as the headmaster of a private school in Nashville confirmed to the AP that several Titans, including quarterback Ryan Tannehill, practiced at the school a day before the NFL first postponed Tennessee’s game with Pittsburgh before rescheduling the game to Oct. 25.

According to WKRN, the Titans facility has been closed since Sept. 29 when all in-person activities were suspended after three players and five staffers received positive test results.

Since the initial positive tests, a total of 19 people within the Titans organization have tested positive, including eleven players and nine staffers.

The NFL announced changes to the league’s COVID-19 protocols which include a ban on gatherings outside club facilities on October 5. Those changes came down days after the practice.