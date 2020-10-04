SMU gets late FG for 30-27 win over long-idle No. 25 Memphis

SMU placekicker Chris Naggar (34) boots the the winning field goal with seconds remaining in an NCAA college football game against Memphis in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

DALLAS (AP) — Chris Naggar kicked a 43-yard field goal with nine seconds left and SMU beat No. 25 Memphis 30-27.

It was first game in four weeks for the Tigers, who because of COVID-19 issues hadn’t played since their opener September 5. The game-winning kick came after SMU sacked and forced a fumble by Memphis quarterback Brady White.

Shane Buechele threw for 474 yards and three touchdowns for SMU. Reggie Roberson had catch-and-run scores of 70 and 85 yards and finished with five catches for 243 yards. Roberson exited the game with an apparent left knee injury in the third quarter.