SMU gets late FG for 30-27 win over long-idle No. 25 Memphis

DALLAS (AP) — Chris Naggar kicked a 43-yard field goal with nine seconds left and SMU beat No. 25 Memphis 30-27.
It was first game in four weeks for the Tigers, who because of COVID-19 issues hadn’t played since their opener September 5. The game-winning kick came after SMU sacked and forced a fumble by Memphis quarterback Brady White.
Shane Buechele threw for 474 yards and three touchdowns for SMU. Reggie Roberson had catch-and-run scores of 70 and 85 yards and finished with five catches for 243 yards. Roberson exited the game with an apparent left knee injury in the third quarter.
