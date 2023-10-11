MEMPHIS – The team with the best home record in the NBA last year going a perfect 2 and 0 on the home floor during this preseason.

The Grizzlies following up a win over the Indiana Pacers with a win over the Milwaukee Bucks. But one thing missing in both those games… newcomer Marcus Smart.

Smart has yet to make his Grizzlies debut as he deals with an abdominal injury. Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins says Smart won’t play in Thursday night’s preseason game at Atlanta but remains hopeful with opening night, closing fast.

“Day to day. Like I said yesterday. Did a little bit more on the court today. The soreness is starting to dissipate a little bit. Obviously important to get him out there, but we’re not going to compromise his health and all of that,” Jenkins said. “So we’ll just see how it kind of transpires the next couple of days. We’ll see at the tail end of this road trip, how the ramp up period goes. But we still got a couple more opportunities.”