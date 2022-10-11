ORLANDO – Desmond Bane scored a game high 33 points and Ja Morant chipped in 23 but an 18-point deficit early, too much to overcome for the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night as the Magic won on the home floor, 109-105.

Orlando put all five starters in double figures led by 18 from Wendell Carter Jr and a near triple double from Franz Wagner. The Magic led by 18 in the first quarter and never looked back.

While Morant scored 23, he was only 8 of 24 from the floor as the Grizzlies shot just 40% from the floor and 9 of 36 from the three-point line.

The Grizzlies close out the preseason Thursday night in Detroit.

Opening Night in Wednesday, October 19th against the New York Knicks.