MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The Tigers quickly shifted focus to Arkansas State after their big 37-13 win over Navy.

They have on blinders, as Ryan Silverfield says — looking to build off the momentum and confidence they gained this past week.

Silverfield was asked if his team’s performance in Week 2 was what he envisioned it would be during the spring and in fall camp.

It did provide a little bit of confidence in saying, OK, we’re able to do these things and now how do we stack it and continue to find it week after week after week and the ability,” said Silverfield at his weekly press conference. “If if going, it’s tough, can we hit explosive or are there things we’re able to do? Can we break tackles and continue to move drives along so when it’s all said and done? It’s a building block for us as an offense.”

Tigers Athletic Director Laird Veatch likes what he’s seeing out of Silverfield’s program.

“I feel really good about what’s going on here,” Veatch said. “The kind of program Ryan continues to to build and do it the right way. As as my coaches know painfully well, I talk a lot about trajectory. And continued improvement as we go through things, and I think that’s really going to determine the season. If we can continue to improve like we did from week one or week two and we carry that through, I think you’re going to you’re going to see some really good things.”

Veatch also discussed security measures for the Tigers first home game.

There will be a heavier, more visible police presence in the parking lots around the stadium, including the addition of metal detectors at all entrances.

Fans can also now download digital tickets and parking passes ahead of Saturday’s match up to make entering the game a lot smoother.

The Tigers are preparing for four straight home match ups, the first being Arkansas State. Kick-off is set for 6 p.m.