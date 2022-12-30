MEMPHIS – More changes for Ryan Silverfield and the Tiger football program.

This time, though, it doesn’t involve players hitting the portal. Instead, it’s changes being made to the coaching staff.

Silverfield parting ways with three coaches and one coordinator.

Special teams coordinator Charles Bankins, whose coverage teams really struggled this season, is out along with offensive line coach Jim Bridge and receivers coach David Glidden.

Glidden and Bridge were part of Silverfield’s first staff at Memphis in 2020 but the Tigers saw their offensive line decline in each of Bridge’s three years as position coach.

Silverfield has already filled one of those openings, announcing the hiring of Larry Smith as the team’s receivers coach. Smith held that same position for the past seven years at UAB.