MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — For Ryan Silverfield, the goal of Friday Night Stripes was just to see who could play football.

And we saw some explosive plays on the both sides of the ball, which this team said was a testament to the work they’ve put in this spring.

“We had some explosive runs and that’s something that has lacked from our arsenal really this past year,” said Silverfield.

The Tigers also said it falls on the new coordinators, Tim Cramsey on offense and Matt Barnes on defense. Silverfield told the media he’s seen a big change in the drive in his players and that’s a reflection of the chemistry of this staff.

“Barnes and Cramsey are excellent on the field coaches, but they’re also great relationship builders and that’s the thing I’ve noticed – the way our players have been like ‘yes, yes give me more’ and wanting to be around them,” Silverfield said. “When are out guys are begging to go up to the office, begging to have lunch with their coordinators, I’m like man this is a really good thing.”

“What [Barnes] brings, the energy that he has we have no choice bring that same energy, match his energy,” said Tigers safety Quindell Johnson. “At the end of the day, it’s our defense. He can only do so much, but at the end of the day we’re playing. So just adjusting to him and what he brings to the table, it’s going to be a great season for us.”

On offense, Tigers wideout Javon Ivory said there’s more speed and tempo under Cramsey. The Tigers threw for 552 yards Friday night. Last season’s starter Seth Henigan went 11-20 for 194 yards. While Grant Gunnell has 13 completions for 192 yards and 2 scores.

“The great thing is they’re over there on the sidelines talking about each other’s series and that’s important,” said Silverfield. “You can say ‘hey, it’s a quarterback battle’ but the competitive nation just brings out the best in both of them. They’re great friends and they’re going to do whatever they can to help each other out.”

Freshman QB Tevin Carter went 3-3 for 138 yards, including two 60-plus yard touchdowns.