MEMPHIS – It is not a total turnover of the program… but for the Memphis Tigers, it is a lot.

Welcome to the new look college football as with National Signing Day now behind us, Ryan Silverfield has added 38 new players to the roster.

While the numbers are almost even between high schoolers and division one transfers, the portal paid big dividends for Silverfield and the Tigers.

Of the 16 players Silverfield signed on Wednesday, eight were power 5 transfers. Five coming from the SEC, including Arkansas safety Simeon Blair and Missouri wide receiver Tauskie Dove.

These are experienced players to help offset the many players the Tigers ‘lost’ to the transfer portal.

“If a guy was productive for us and they left us, they transferred, they quit for whatever reason, it’s hard to just say, OK, we’re going to directly replace him. But that’s the plan with some of these guys,” Silverfield said. “We feel like some talent we brought in should be immediate guys and then we also have, we’re excited about the youth. That high rated recruiting class three years ago, guess what? Some of those guys are going to be redshirt sophomores and juniors now. So we have high expectations.”