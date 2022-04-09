MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Ryan Silverfield updated the media on the Tigers quarterback battle following practice Saturday.

Silverfield said frankly that’s it’s just still too early to tell. He and his staff may not have an answer until fall camp.

“Knock on wood we stay healthy and we got all all capable quarterback bodies and all bodies for that matter on our roster alive and well and healthy for training camp,” said Silverfield.

The current battle is between returning starter Seth Henigan, redshirt junior Grant Gunnell, true freshman Tevin Carter, and redshirt junior Hunter Hulsey.

“We still got five more practices, obviously that’s going to be an indicator. I don’t want them to sit there and say okay, hey, the only judge of competition is just gonna be the spring game. Yes, that’s another thing on the map that we’re looking forward to. But I think that’s one of the things. Hey, how are they going to handle the downtime in May? What’s June and July look for them, when they’re leading their team, when the coaches aren’t around? And then training camp that’s a good indicator but by that time by training camp gets around we don’t have to have a definitive answer but yeah, kind of like last year maybe halfway through or as we get close to that first game, we’ll have a better understanding.”

The Tigers annual spring game, Friday Night Stripes, will be played at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on Friday, April 22 at 7 p.m.

