MEMPHIS – It seems players aren’t the only ones getting an extra year thanks to covid 19.

Tigers coach Ryan Silverfield is getting a sixth year added to the contract he signed back in 2019 when he replaced Mike Norvell at the U of M.

Evan Barnes of the Commercial Appeal reports the university added that sixth year to Silverfield’s contract due to the impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning the third year Tigers coach is now under contract through New Year’s Eve 2025.

It’s now a six year deal worth 11-point-25 million dollars.

Silverfield is set to make 1-point-85 million this season.