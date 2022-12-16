MEMPHIS – The last time we saw the Memphis Tigers, they were losing late at SMU to close out the regular season.

That was three weeks ago.

But in just ten days, Memphis will be right back in Dallas, this time, taking on Utah State in the ServPro First Responder Bowl. This team’s ninth straight bowl game.

Despite some fan apathy around the program, Ryan Silverfield has had a lot to smile about heading into bowl season.

Some of his best players have decided to return like quarterback Seth Henigan, tight end Caden Prieskorn and defender Jaylon Allen.

Silverfield, like coaches around the country, stayed busy and plugged into the transfer portal. But just what is Silverfield’s message after a second straight 6 and 6 season.

“Memphis is still a national brand. I get the record isn’t what we want it to be but it’s still, people are excited about it. You guys are legit. You guys have done it. That’s what gives me such excitement about, look, we’re focused on the bowl game, but man, 2023 and beyond,” Silverfield said. “We’re building this thing the right way, right? It’s like free agency and draft picks. We loaded up on some good draft picks over the years, added some free agents, you know, kept the right culture in place, and now it’s time to go make a run at this thing.”