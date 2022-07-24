MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Tigers coach Ryan Silverfield is excited about the drive of his team.

Silverfield spoke to the media at the Tigers’ community service event Saturday surprising 100 children at Youth Villages with new beds.

According to Silverfield, retuning quarterback Seth Henigan will be QB1 to start fall camp. Henigan’s performance this spring solidified his role to lead the offense this fall and it’s a decision that has allowed Silverfield breath a little easier heading into camp.

“We know what we have in Seth,” said Silverfield. “He is still a young quarterback. Seth Henigan is still an 18 year old, but guess what? I think he and I talked yesterday about making that big step and that big leap from that freshman to sophomore year. And I think he’s so capable of it. We know his intelligence, his work ethic, his athletic ability. Those things will continue to put on display. And yeah, there’s a lot of comfort knowing that we have a quarterback.”

The Tigers start the season off with back-to back tough road games at Mississippi State in week one and then at Navy week two.

“These guys have been grinding. And I’ve said I really love the mindset, the approach of this team. I think they’re hungry. I think they understand the expectations. And they’ve been working their tails off. But here’s what I always tell them. Every team in the country is working. It’s hot throughout the country. Everybody’s growing. Everybody’s lifting the weights. Everybody’s pushing the sleds. All right. And in participation, anticipation of training camp.”

The Tigers open the season in Starkville September 3rd, kick off is set for 6:30 p.m.