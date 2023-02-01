MEMPHIS — With holes to fill on the roster, Tigers coach Ryan Silverfield went out and did just that.

Silverfield announcing the addition of 16 players to the Tigers’ 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday, leaving the Memphis class stands at 38 players with the 22 that were announced during December’s early signing period.

The class includes 16 high school players, 15 Division I transfers and seven junior college players– 16 offensive players, 20 defensive players and two specialists.

Among the signees are nine defensive linemen, seven defensive backs, six offensive linemen, four linebackers, three wide receivers, three tight ends, three running backs, one quarterback, one kicker and one punter.

Here are the players added on Wednesday–

Jarra Anderson

Defensive Line | 6-2 | 260

Katy, Texas | Paetow HS

Three-star recruit … Ranked No. 44 defensive tackle in the country and No. 112 overall player in Texas by ESPN … First-team all-district selection in 2021 after totaling 36 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and five sacks in eight games … Named 2020 District Newcomer of the Year as a sophomore … Helped lead Paetow to 5A state title in 2021.

Simeon Blair

Defensive Back | 5-10 | 208

Pine Bluff, Ark. | Pine Bluff HS | Arkansas

Played in 46 games for Arkansas from 2019-22, earning 22 starts … Totaled 135 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack and 11 passes defended … Started all 13 games in 2022, registering 73 tackles, two tackles for loss and five passes defended … Team captain … Two-time SEC Academic Honor Roll … Varsity letterwinner at Pine Bluff High School in Pine Bluff, Arkansas as a quarterback and defensive back … Threw for over 1,641 yards and 20 touchdowns on 102 completions, averaging 182.3 yards per game, helping the Zebras to the second round of the 2016 Centennial Bank State Playoffs.

DeMeer Blankumsee

Wide Receiver | 5-10 | 185

Cincinnati, Ohio | Winton Woods HS | Toledo

Played in 25 games from 2020-22 for Toledo … Totaled 57 receptions for 677 yards and four touchdowns … Had 41 catches for 512 yards and three scores in 11 games in 2022 … Reeled in 16 receptions for 165 yards and one touchdown in 12 games in 2021 … Three-star prospect and the No. 23-ranked prospect in the state of Ohio according to 247 Sports in 2020 … Four-year letterwinner … Helped lead his team to an OHSAA Division II State Championship Game berth in 2017 and a semifinal appearance in 2018 … Won 37 games in his four years as a varsity football player at Winton Woods … Earned All-Ohio honors in 2019 from the Ohio Prep Sportswriter’s Association (OPSWA).

Harris Boyd

Quarterback | 6-2 | 195

Rowlett, Texas | Rowlett HS

Three-year starter at Rowlett High School … Suffered an injury, ending his 2021 season … Bounced back as a senior in 2022, starting all 10 games.

Marcello Bussey

Wide Receiver | 5-11 | 175

Junction City, Kan. | Junction City HS | Hutchinson CC

Played 20 games for Hutchinson Community College from 2021-22 … Had 44 receptions for 455 yards and three touchdowns in 2022 … Totaled six receptions for 69 yards and two scores in 2021.

Tauskie Dove

Wide Receiver | 6-2 | 197

Denton, Texas | Ryan HS | Missouri

Played in 42 games with 19 starts for Missouri from 2019-22, totaling 86 receptions for 1,164 yards and three touchdowns … 2020 SEC Academic Honor Roll … In 2022, played all 12 games with 10 starts, reeling in 16 catches for 240 yards and a score … In 2021, played in all 13 games with nine starts, registering 38 receptions for a team-best 576 yards … In 2020, saw action in 10 games, totaling 30 receptions for 300 yards and two touchdowns … Three-star prospect in 2018 … At Ryan High School, he recorded 58 catches for 939 yards and 14 touchdowns as a senior in 2017, preceded by junior-year numbers of 74 catches, 1,161 yards and 16 scores.

Brendan Doyle

Tight End | 6-4 | 255

Gilroy, Calif. | Monte Vista HS | College of San Mateo

Earned 2022 Region 1 All-State honors at College of San Mateo … Totaled 16 receptions for 253 yards and five touchdowns in 2022 … Played in one game in 2021, reeling in a seven-yard reception.

Josh Ellison

Defensive Line | 6-3 | 300

College Station, Texas | A&M Consolidated HS | Blinn College | Oklahoma

Played in 37 games, earning six starts from 2020-22 at Oklahoma … Totaled 45 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks and one pass defended over three seasons with the Sooners … Four-star junior college recruit by 247Sports and ESPN … Rated the No. 8 junior college prospect in the country by 247Sports … Ranked the No. 2 junior college defensive tackle by 247Sports and ESPN … Rated the No. 2 junior college prospect in Texas by 247Sports … Recorded 29 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, one sack and one fumble recovery in his one season at Blinn College.

Malik Feaster

Defensive Back | 6-0 | 190

Toccoa, Ga. | Stephens County HS | Jacksonville State | Florida State

Played in 45 games since 2018 season for both Jacksonville State and Florida State … In four seasons at Jacksonville State, appeared in 41 games with 19 starts, totaling 118 tackles, four tackles for loss, one forced fumble, 27 passes defended and three interceptions … Set a school record and tied the NCAA FCS record with a 100-yard fumble return his final year at Jacksonville State … Saw action in four games at Florida State in 2022, posting one tackle in win over Boston College … Made 32 tackles and two interceptions while totaling 234 all-purpose yards his senior year at Stephens County … Also played basketball and participated in sprints and jumps in high school … Earned bachelor’s degree in integrated studies from Jacksonville State.

Ke’Travion “Bull” Hargrove

Running Back | 5-11 | 195

Ruston, La. | Ruston HS | Mississippi State

Played in five games over two seasons at Mississippi State … Four-star prospect in 2021 … Rated as the No. 15 running back in the country and No. 10 in Louisiana according to 247Sports.com … As a junior, he ran for 1,537 yards and scored 20 touchdowns … Helped Ruston to the Louisiana 5A state quarterfinal appearance as a junior … Missed several games in the middle of his senior season with a knee injury.

Marcus Henderson

Offensive Line | 6-5 | 303

Memphis, Tenn. | Memphis University School | Arkansas

Played in nine games from 2020-22 for Arkansas … Played in five games during his freshman season, primarily on special teams … Redshirted in 2021, appearing in two games … Played in three games for the Razorbacks in 2022 … Four-star prospect in 2020 … Rated as the No. 6 offensive guard in the country and sixth-ranked prospect in the state of Tennessee by ESPN … Slotted in ESPN’s Top 300 at No. 164 … Four-year varsity letterwinner at Memphis University School in Memphis, Tennessee … Blocked for an offense that racked up 3,192 yards, including 1,665 on the ground in 2019, producing 46 total touchdowns with 29 rushing scores … Also recorded 22 tackles on defense, including six tackles for loss and two sacks … Helped the Owls to a 10-2 overall record as a senior, reaching the semifinals of the Class 3A-II Tennessee state playoffs … Propelled the Memphis University School offense to 4,079 yards of total offense during his junior season in 2018, blocking for a passing attack that racked up 2,762 yards and 26 touchdowns, with 25 scores coming from the ground game … Was a member of the state runner-up team in 2018, falling in the Class 3A-II title game.

Jaylen Johnson

Defensive Back | 6-1 | 211

Cincinnati, Ohio | La Salle HS | Ohio State

Played one game for Ohio State in 2022 … Missed the 2021 season due to injury … Four-star recruit in 2021 … Ranked the No. 9 overall recruit in Ohio and No. 19 safety in the country by ESPN … Named to the 2020 Ohio MaxPreps all-state football team … GCL co-Defensive Back of the Year … First-Team Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association Division II All-Southwest District selection … As a junior in 2019, was a Division II second-team all-state selection and helped La Salle win a state championship, its fourth in six years.

Adarious Jones

Defensive Line | 6-4 | 300

Virginia Beach, Va. | Bishop Sullivan HS | Texas A&M

Played in 17 games at Texas A&M from 2019-22, totaling 14 tackles, 0.5 sacks and 0.5 tackles for loss … Four-star recruit in 2019 … Ranked as the No. 22 defensive tackle in the nation and No. 7 overall player in Virginia by Rivals.

Jaylen Joyner

Defensive Line | 6-3 | 262

Jacksonville, Fla. | Jones HS | Florida Atlantic

Played in 38 career games at Florida Atlantic from 2018-22, totaling 89 tackles, 10 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, two passes defended and two fumble recoveries … Three-star recruit in 2018 … Named of the Central Florida Super 60 … Played in the Central Florida All Star Game, Adidas Rivals Camp, Nike Open Orlando and Under Armour All-Star Camp … As a senior, racked up 55 tackles (10 solo), seven sacks, 10 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles … As a starting junior, totaled 77 tackles (20 solo), 11 sacks, 15 tackles for loss and 4 forced fumbles … As a starting sophomore, tallied 85 tackles (25 solo), 18.5 sacks, 93 yard “pick 6” touchdown return, countless tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.

Alex Raynor

Kicker | 5-11 | 190

Kennesaw, Ga. | Harrison HS | Georgia Southern

Played in 36 games over three seasons at Georgia Southern … Made 45-of-59 field goals and 107-of-110 extra points … 2022 Fourth-Team All- Sun Belt by Phil Steele … 2022 Honorable-Mention All-Sun Belt … 2020 Third-Team All-Sun Belt by Pro Football Focus … Three-time Sun Belt Academic Honor Roll … Finished as the top scorer in the Sun Belt with 103 points scored in 2022 … Went 18 for 20 on field goals with a long of 46 yards … Was 49 for 50 on PATs … In 2021, made 9-of-14 field goals with a long of 44 yards and converted 21-of-22 extra points … In 2020, made 18-of-25 field goals with a long of 47 yards … Hit 21-of-22 PATs … At Harrison High School, was a first-team all-state kicker by the Georgia Sports Writers Association … Went 51-for-54 on PATs and 4-for-7 on field goals as a junior as well … Named 6-AAAAAA All Region Second Team … Also played soccer for two seasons … Father, Christian, played football at Florida State.

Walter Samuel

Running Back | 6-0 | 200

Gonzales, La. | East Ascension HS

Three-star recruit … Ranked the No. 67 running back in the nation and the No. 37 overall player in Louisiana by 247Sports.