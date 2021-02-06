Shuler scores with 0.2 left in OT, gets Ole Miss past Auburn

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA – MARCH 22: Head coach Kermit Davis of the Mississippi Rebels speaks to Terence Davis #3 in the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners during the first round of the 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Colonial Life Arena on March 22, 2019 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Devontae Shuler hit a step-back jumper from inside the center of the arc with 0.2 seconds left in overtime, and Mississippi overcame a 14-point, second-half deficit to beat Auburn 86-84 on Saturday.

Romello White, a graduate transfer from Arizona State, scored a career-high 30 points with 10 rebounds and blocked four shots for Ole Miss. Shuler, who missed a potential game winner with two seconds left in regulation, finished with 26 points and made four 3-pointers. Shuler and White scored four points apiece in OT.

Robert Allen added 12 points for Ole Miss (10-8, 5-6 Southeastern Conference), which has won 14 of the past 18 matchups against Auburn (10-10, 4-7).

Jaylin Williams, Devan Cambridge, and Allen Flanigan scored 16 points apiece for Auburn. Freshman Sharife Cooper added 15 points and had a career-high 14 assists.

Shuler scored five points including a 3-pointer and White added a layup as the Rebels closed on a 7-2 run to force overtime tied at 72. It was the only tie of the second half and the Rebels’ first lead since 16-15 with 13:30 left in the first half.

Ole Miss trailed trailed by 14 points early in the second half and 61-51 with about 10 minutes left. The Rebels were 33-of-66 shooting from the floor.

Auburn will look to end a three-game losing streak when it plays at Vanderbilt on Tuesday. Ole Miss, which has won two straight including a 52-50 victory over No. 11 Tennessee, hosts Missouri on Wednesday.