NASHVILLE, TN – MARCH 11: Mississippi Rebels guard Devontae Shuler (2) brings the ball up the floor during a game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Ole Miss Rebels in the SEC Tournament, March 11, 2020, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

OXFORD, Miss. — Jarkel Joiner scored 21 points with seven rebounds and Devontae Shuler scored 17 and Mississippi beat Texas A&M 61-50.

Kevin Marfo’s layup with 1:55 left before the halftime gave Texas A&M a 28-23 lead. From there, the Rebels proceeded to go on a 20-2 run from which the Aggies never regrouped. Texas A&M didn’t score again until Emanuel Miller’s jump shot with almost five minutes gone after intermission.

Miller scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Aggies.