MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Showboats offensive captain Vinny Papale is making a name for himself in the USFL this season. However, Papale’s journey to Memphis couldn’t have been scripted.

“Opportunities have come along and this is an opportunity, and I feel like I’ve seized it and I’m making the most of it,” said Vinny Papale.

Seizing an opportunity is something Vinny’s father, Vince knows a thing or two about. Vince played three seasons for the Philadelphia Eagles in the 1970’s. His story was the inspiration behind the 2006 Disney movie ‘Invincible’ starring Mark Wahlberg.

” I mean, it’s been pretty cool journey for sure, especially having my dad there. But I mean, I always get the question, what’s it like, but at the end of the day, he’s just my dad,” said Vinny.

” Invincible wasn’t part of our life until Vinny was about six or seven years old. He had that it factor there’s something about him that’s innate” said Vince. “I couldn’t teach it. And his mom couldn’t teach it either”.

And every step of the journey, Vince has been right by Vinny’s side.

“Vinny is his own man. We we got rid of Invincible when he took 83 off and he put number 13 off on.”

” He’s been there from pee-wee football all the way up until now. He’s been here every game and it’s just great having a support system like that. He’s just my dad and extremely passionate,” said Vinny. “I’m just really grateful I have someone like that in my corner root for me”.

Though he’s not still coaching him on the sidelines, but still can still give his son pointers from the stands.

” I let him know that I saw what he really did right, to help somebody reach their full potential, catch them doing something right. He’s just got a great mind out there on the field knows where he is at all times,” said Vinny.

Like father, like son Vinny has overcome plenty of adversity and when those days get tough he just thinks about his dad’s advice.

” When those lows are there just don’t get too low just keep that mental toughness and grind through those tough times. On the other side of it now it’s just I feel like he made me a better person,” said Vinny.

This weekend is a must win for the Memphis Showboats against the Birmingham Stallions, but win or lose the Papale family will celebrate Father’s Day together in Memphis.

” I can’t wait to get in there. It’s going to be great. I’m going to be there with my entire family on Father’s Day. For all you dads out there, Happy Father’s Day. There’s nothing better. It’s the greatest thing ever”.