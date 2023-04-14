MEMPHIS – For the first time in 40 years, Memphis Showboats football returns to the Bluff City this weekend.

That’s when the new look Showboats, in the re-imagined USFL, kick off their season at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium against the Philadelphia Stars.

Even former Tiger great Brady White will be the Showboats starting quarterback.

It’s that legacy of what was, back in the early 80’s, that has White so excited.

“There’s tons of nostalgia and really fond memories that the community here can really tap into. The excitement levels and the anticipation,” White said. “It’s great to have football year round, especially for this city to have a professional football team.”

“Something special. It really is. I mean, I understand what the Showboats meant to this area back in the eighties,” said Showboats head coach Todd Haley. “So we embrace that, our players are embracing it. We’re embracing being in Memphis and just really looking forward to getting a lot of people in these seats.”

Showboats and Stars kickoff Saturday at 3:30.